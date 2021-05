BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Here's some cute to get your week started. Viewers sent 23ABC these pictures of baby ducks that were stuck in a storm drain in Northeast Bakersfield.

A handful of neighbors decided to help save the ducklings and rescue them. Once all 11 were pulled out they were taken to a nearby lake and reunited with their mother.

To add to the cuteness of this story the woman who sent the pictures and video is Barbara Eagle.