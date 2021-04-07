Shaq caught paying for man's engagement ring; "This is something that I do every day"

(KERO) — With all his stardom, many people might not be aware of the acts of kindness basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal does during his everyday life.

O'Neal, now a TNT analyst, was put on the spot in a recent segment when his co-hosts pulled up a video that appeared to show him in a Zales store paying for another customer's engagement ring,

Shaq randomly paid for a young man’s engagement ring 🐐🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/L78mEeoqBS — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) April 6, 2021

O'Neal, who has his own jewelry line with Zales, said when he saw the man in the store preparing to make a payment, he just decided to take care of it.

"This is something that I do every day," he said on TNT. "I'm into making people happy so whenever I leave the house, I just try to make people happy."

O'Neal played in the NBA for 19 years and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

This isn't the first time Shaq has been caught doing a good deed out of the blue.

Last year, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that O'Neal stopped along a Florida highway to help a motorist stranded by a blown-out tire. They said he stayed with the woman on Monday until deputies arrived at the scene.