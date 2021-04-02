Two women bond over kidney transplant

(KERO) — Life is full of rewards no matter how big or small. But one woman decided to give to someone in need the biggest gift of all: her left kidney.

Daunell Salvador has polycystic kidney disease. A genetic disease. Her mother passed away on dialysis waiting for a kidney when Daunell was 18-years-old.

Daunell went on dialysis last year and that's when she met Janey, her waitlist administrative assistant. The two connected through their love for their dogs. A connection only bound to grow.

After both of their dogs passed away in the same month Daunell donated her dog's old harness for one of Janey's other dogs.

"The dialysis was really hard. And she changed that for me. And I could never thank her enough," said Daunell.

Two women who met on different paths. Now a match for life.