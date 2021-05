Graduation season is starting up as students across the country go through this rite of passage. And this weekend a handful of local grads kicked things off in style.

Just ahead of Bakersfield College's graduation local veterans went around town on their Harleys to honor their fellow vets who were set to graduate. BC's Veterans Services went home to home to personally present vets with special graduation stole.

In all, close to 10 veterans received the stole to commemorate the occasion.