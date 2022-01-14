Watch
Daily positive COVID cases hit 2,000 in Kern County

23ABC Digital
Coronavirus Kern County
Posted at 11:02 AM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 14:02:36-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The daily number of COVID positive cases in Kern County has hit 2,000.

The Kern County Public Health Department dashboard updated Friday morning with 2,002 new infections in the last cycle, pushing the total cases above 181,000 since the pandemic started.

Another six deaths have been attributed to the virus. That total now sits at 1,964.

This is a developing story. More details as they become available.

