1 Wasco shooting suspect arrested, another at large

Alberto Padilla Jr, 40
Posted at 1:09 PM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-08 16:09:47-04

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — One man who is suspected of being involved in a shooting in Wasco is still at-large after another suspect, the man's father, turned himself in on Wed, June 7.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, Alberto Padilla Sr, 62, turned himself in to deputies at the Kern County Central Receiving Facility around 4 p.m. Padilla Sr was arrested for accessory. Padilla Sr also turned in the suspect vehicle, however, he did not have the weapon used in the shooting.

The other suspect, Alberto Padilla Jr, 40, is still wanted. He is wanted for attempted murder, possessing ammunition while on probation, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Padilla Jr is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to the KCSO. Anyone with information on Padilla Jr is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040.

