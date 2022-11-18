Bakersfield man who threatened members of Pentecostal church appears in court

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man who allegedly threatened to kill religious members of a local Pentecostal church was in court on Thursday, November 17th.

Miguel Campos was arrested Wednesday, November 16th after he made threatening statements considered to be credible due to a recent history of concerning and escalating behavior against members of the Pentecostal faith, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The 31-year-old is charged with violating civil rights by force or threat of force and threatening with intent to terrorize.

He will appear in court again on December 1st.