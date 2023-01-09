Bakersfield Police Department arrests 2 organizers of illegal street takeover gathering

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested two men who helped organize an illegal street takeover gathering in Southwest Bakersfield that led to 69 people being arrested and 37 vehicles impounded.

The sideshow takeover took place at the intersection of McCutchen Road and Old River Road on Fri, Dec 30. While investigating, BPD officers discovered evidence that identified Juan Aguilera, 20, and Alfonso Mendoza, 28, as two of the organizers of the event. Both men have been arrested.

Aguilera was arrested in East Bakersfield on Fri, Jan 6. According to the BPD, officers had arrived at the 2700 block of McNutt Street around 8:30 p.m. in order to conduct a search warrant and arrest Aguilera, who had an outstanding arrest warrant. While being searched, Aguilera did not comply with officers and was arrested with "non-injuring physical force." Two other people were arrested for interfering.

Mendoza was arrested in Southwest Bakersfield on Sat, Jan 7. According to the BPD, officers arrived at the 3700 block of Thoreson Avenue around 2:45 p.m. to conduct a search warrant and arrest Mendoza, similar to Aguilera. Mendoza was taken into custody without incident.

Both men were booked into the Kern County Jail for conspiracy, reckless driving, vandalism, and driving without a license. Both men's vehicles were impounded, as well.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.