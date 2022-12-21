California Department of Justice to investigate fatal officer-involved shooting involving 8 officers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Department of Justice is now investigating the two officer-involved shootings that left one man dead on Tuesday morning, Dec 20. The man was involved in both shootings.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), an investigation revealed that the man discarded his gun after the first shooting near the intersection of East Belle Terrace and Madison Street. He no longer had the gun when he was shot and killed during the second shooting near Daniels Lane and Union Avenue. However, the man was determined to have been holding a knife.

The BPD has informed the California Department of Justice of this incident in accordance with Assembly Bill 1506. Investigators from the Department of Justice are investigating the matter with the BPD. All eight officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation is underway.