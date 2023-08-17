Bakersfield Police Department searching for man who broke into Happy Jacks, Caffeine Supreme

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man suspected of burglary in Downtown Bakersfield.

According to the BPD, a man broke into two local businesses, Caffeine Supreme and Happy Jacks, on Sun, Aug 13. He had broken into Caffeine Supreme on F Street around 8:03 p.m. He then broke into Happy Jacks on 20th Street around 9:07 p.m. The BPD says that the man "stole currency and other items."

The man is described as being Black or Hispanic by the BPD. He is approximately 20 to 30 years old. He is approximately five foot nine to six feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has short black hair and was seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black Nike shorts, and black and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111 or Detective B. Gharib at (661) 326-3964.

