BPD arrests 1 man involved in Valley Plaza Mall shooting, searches for other man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a man wanted for being involved in a shooting that left one woman critically injured in South Bakersfield on Wed, Aug 2.

Joe Garcia, 53, of Rosamond and Abraham Hernandez-Morales,19, of Bakersfield are suspected of shooting a woman in the parking lot of the Valley Plaza Mall. According to the BPD, the two had prearranged a meeting with the woman. When she arrived at the meeting, she was shot by the men. She was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

According to the BPD, warrants for arrest were obtained for Garcia and Hernandez-Morales for charges relating to attempted murder and aggravated assault with a firearm. Garcia was arrested near the 2600 block of Starbrite Avenue in Rosamond on Thurs, Aug 17.

The BPD is still searching for Hernandez-Morales.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

