BPD: Man arrested in deadly Target parking lot shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a man was arrested Thursday in a deadly shooting in a Target parking lot.

BPD said Robert Pernell Roberts, 29, of Bakersfield, was arrested at about 11:45 p.m. in the 400 block of South Real Road on an outstanding arrest warrant.

Roberts was wanted in connection to an Aug. 24th shooting in a Target parking lot in the 11000 block of Stockdale Highway.

Police say officers arrived at the parking lot at the intersection of Buena Vista Road and Stockdale Highway just after 9 p.m. on Aug. 24th where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. That man was identified as 43-year-old Benny Juarez Alcala, Junior.

The state corrections department confirms he was a correctional counselor at the Wasco State Prison. He had been working there since September of 2006.

In a statement the corrections department said: "We are keeping the Alcala family, and all of our family at Wasco State Prison in our thoughts. We extend our deepest sympathies and our strongest support to all during these difficult times."