California Highway Patrol arrests man for hit-and-run death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol arrested a man suspected of fatally hitting a motorcyclist with his vehicle on Thurs, June 15.

The CHP arrested Bryan Lee Stetson, 51, for hit-and-run involving death or serious injury, vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, and destroying or concealing evidence around 11:42 a.m. According to the CHP, Stetson is suspected of hitting motorcyclist Jeffrey Glenn Patterson, 62, near the intersection of Airport Drive and Petrol Road before fleeing the scene.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, Patterson was hit on Sun, May 28. He died from his injuries on Thurs, June 1.

A CHP investigation on the day of the crash revealed that Stetson was driving a red Jeep northbound on Airport Drive at the same time that Patterson was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Petrol Road. The two met at the intersection. According to the CHP, Patterson "legally entered the intersection" as Stetson failed to stop at a stop sign. Stetson hit Patterson, causing Patterson to be ejected from the motorcycle. Stetson then fled the scene.

