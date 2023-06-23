California Highway Patrol arrests man in connection with deadly hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol arrested a man in connection with a deadly hit-and-run on Wed, June 21.

Brian Lee Estes, 57, was arrested for felony hit and run involving death or serious injury and felony vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence around 11 a.m. "Estes is believed to be responsible" for a deadly crash that took place in East Bakersfield on Fri, June 16.

According to CHP, Estes was driving a white Nissan Sentra eastbound on Edison Highway near Steele Avenue when he hit Erick Mikail, 26, in the second lane of the road. Estes fled the scene before first responders or officers arrived. Mikail was taken to Kern Medical Center, where he died around 12:28 p.m. on the same day.

The white Nissan that Estes had driven was later abandoned and found by officers near the intersections of Kentucky Street and Center Street, however, officers could not find Estes at that time.

