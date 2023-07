BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol Bakersfield Area Office released the number of arrests during the Maximum Enforcement Period over Independence Day weekend.

According to the CHP, there were 23 DUI arrests over a period starting at 6:01 p.m. on Fri, June 30 and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Tues, July 4. There were no deadly crashes during those days.

Vehicle impounds and citations were not tracked during the Maximum Enforcement Period, according to the CHP.