Correctional officer who barricaded self at Wasco State Prison to appear in court

Posted at 7:29 AM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 10:29:23-04

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The correctional officer involved in a standoff at the Wasco State Prison in January will soon make a court appearance.

Former Correctional Officer Shawn Wilder is expected to be in court to set a date for his preliminary hearing on Tues, July 25. Wilder is charged with assault with a gun on a person, bringing alcohol and drugs into prison, and other related charges.

Allegedly, Wilder barricaded himself in a building on the north side of the prison and engaged in a standoff with authorities. He eventually got rid of his weapon and surrendered to officers.

