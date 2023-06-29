Driver sentenced in deadly 2020 New Year's Eve DUI crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The man convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol on New Year's Eve back in 2020 causing a crash that killed three people has now been sentenced in court.

Twenty-three-year-old Adam Teasdale was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison.

On that night three years ago, Teasdale was accused of being under the influence of alcohol when he went over a median and hit a tree off Brimhall Road near Jewetta Avenue.

Three of his passengers were ejected from the car and died at the scene. A fourth passenger suffered minor injuries.

