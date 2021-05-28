Former escaped inmate due in court, second missing inmate still being sought

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — David Palms is expected in court Friday. He is one of two that escaped from Lerdo jail at the end of last month. He's facing four felony charges as a result of the escape.

Palms was in jail related to the shooting death of three-year-old Major Sutton. He's due back in court in July where he faces murder charges connected to that case.

There's still no sign of the second inmate who escaped. Tyrone Johnson was also arrested in 2018 for the murder of Sutton.

23ABC News

Johnson is described as 5 foot 7 inches and weighs 160 pounds. If you see Johnson do not approach him and call 9-1-1 immediately.



