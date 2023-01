BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Cororner's Officer has released the identity of a dead woman whose burning body was found on State Route 99 on Sat, Dec 17.

Karla Terron, 27, of the San Fernando Valley was found dead and on fire on State Route 99 near the Hosping Road off-ramp. According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, Terron's cause of death was multiple stab wounds.

This is an ongoing investigation.