OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — The identity of a man who was shot to death in Oildale has been released by the Kern County Coroner's Office.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, James Strickland, 54, of Bakersfield, was shot near the 2100 block of Barnett Street on Fri, April 14. He died at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the secret Witness Lines at (661) 322-4040.