Identity of woman killed in 'possible domestic dispute' released

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The identity of a woman killed in what the Kern County Sheriff's called a "possible domestic dispute" has been released by the Kern County Coroner's Office.

Jazmin Reyes, 20, of Bakersfield died at Kern Medical on Tues, April 18. She had been shot around 5:45 p.m. on Mon, April 17.

According to the KCSO, deputies were sent to the 1900 block of Kentucky Street after receiving reports of a "possible domestic dispute." Upon arrival, deputies heard one gunshot, followed by another. Deputies entered the residence and discovered Reyes and another man both suffering from one gunshot wound. They were both taken to the hospital, where Reyes later died.

