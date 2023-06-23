Indecent exposure suspect arrested by Bakersfield Police Department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a Wasco man suspected of exposing himself to two underage people in Northwest Bakersfield on Thurs, June 22.

John Anthony Searls, 35, was arrested near the 2100 block of Highway 46 in Wasco around 5:48 p.m. According to the BPD, Searls is a court-ordered registered sex offender.

Searls is suspected of following two underage people that were walking near the intersection of Jewetta Avenue and Olive Drive in his car. Searls allegedly then exited his car and "masturbated in front of the victims." One of the people was able to take a photo of Searls during the act.

Searls was arrested and taken to the Kern County Jail for annoying or molesting a child with a prior conviction and indecent exposure with a prior conviction.

This is an ongoing investigation. The BPD is asking anyone with information on the case or anyone who may have been a victim of Searls to call Detective John Otterness at (661) 852-7006 or the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

