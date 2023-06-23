Jury finds woman guilty of deadly DUI crash on Highway 58

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A jury has found a 28-year-old woman guilty of second-degree murder and other charges relating to a deadly DUI crash last year.

Anyana Council was convicted of second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury, and driving the wrong way on a divided highway causing injury or death.

According to the Kern County District Attorney's Office, Ayana Council was involved in a DUI crash on Highway 58 that resulted in the death of Michelle Rodrigue, 52, on June 17, 2022. Council had two prior DUI convictions.

“Having two prior DUI charges, Council was well aware of the dangers and repercussions of driving while under the influence of alcohol," said District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. "This conviction will hold Council accountable for the horrible tragedy and ensure that she will not have the chance to take another innocent life again.”

Her sentencing is scheduled for Fri, July 21.

