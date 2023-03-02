Watch Now
Jury selection scheduled for West Boys murder trial

Jury selection in the murder trial of Jacqueline and Trezell West is scheduled to begin later this month. The California City couple was in court for a motion hearing on Wed, Mar 1. The adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West, born Cincere and Classic Pettus, were charged with second-degree murder in the death of the two boys in December 2020.
Posted at 9:24 AM, Mar 02, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Jury selection in the murder trial of Jacqueline and Trezell West is scheduled to begin later this month.

The California City couple were in court for a motion hearing on Wed, March 1. The adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West, born Cincere and Classic Pettus, were charged with second-degree murder in the death of the two boys in December 2020. The two are facing six felony counts in connection with the boys' disappearance.

The District Attorney's Office said its investigation revealed the boys died approximately three months before the couple reported them missing.

Another motion hearing is slated for next week, with jury selection expected to begin on Mon, March 20.

