Adoptive parents of West boys appear in court, trial set to start in March

Trezell and Jacqueline West, Bakersfield
Trezell and Jacqueline West, the adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West, appeared in court Thursday morning to be arraigned on two counts of 2nd-degree murder in a case that's drawn national attention.
Posted at 10:04 AM, Jan 30, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Jacqueline and Trezell West, the adoptive parents of missing boys Orrin and Orson West, made a court appearance for a hearing on Mon, Jan 30.

The two have been charged with six-felony counts, including two counts of second-degree murder, in connection with the boys' disappearance. The couple was arrested on March 1, 2022, after an investigation revealed that the boys had died approximately three months before Jacqueline and Trezell reported them missing in December 2020.

Orrin and Orson West, born as Cincere and Classic Pettushave, were reported missing in California City, where they both lived with their foster parents. The Kern County District Attorney's Office and District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer announced that both boys were dead on March 2, 2022, the day after Jacqueline and Trezell were arrested.

"All that going to happen today is that I'm going to set some dates for you," Judge Charles R. Brehmer stated at the beginning of the hearing before announcing future trial dates.

A status hearing will be held on Thurs, Feb 16 and attorney motions must be filed by Mon, Feb 27. The official trial for Jacqueline and Trezell West is set to begin on Wed, March 1.

