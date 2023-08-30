Man accused of second-degree murder after car crash released temporarily for 'medical necessity'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The man charged with second-degree murder after a crash in Southwest Bakersfield in which a 66-year-old woman was killed will be temporarily released.

According to court records, 19-year-old Karim Reyad has been ordered to be released to his family for a limited amount of time on Mon, Sept 4. He will be temporarily released due to what the court says is "a medical necessity."

Court documents state that Reyad is expected to wear an ankle monitor and will be limited to visiting the Loma Linda University Medical Center, his home, and any other areas necessary for medical treatment. The documents say once Reyad has received the necessary treatment, he will be taken back into custody.

Chris Hagan with the law firm Chain Cohn Clark represents the victim's family in a civil suit against Reyad. He released a statement that read in part "Mr Reyad is being released from custody despite Judge Olgesby acknowledging that Mr Reyad is a flight risk and a danger to himself and others in our community."

23ABC reached out to Reyad's lawyer, who says he has no comment at this time.

