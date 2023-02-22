Man arrested for hate crime at Foods Co to appear in court

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man who was arrested for a hate crime earlier this month and for the second time since 2021 is set to make an appearance in court on Wed, Feb 22.

Adrian Aceves, 33, was arrested on Feb 6th for allegedly threatening to kill people in the Foods Co parking lot on Haley Street in East Bakersfield. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, he was carrying a hammer and a knife while making racial remarks.

Aceves was also arrested for a hate crime in July 2021 after he allegedly threatened employees at King's Drive-In Restaurant on Niles Street in East Bakersfield.

His preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m.