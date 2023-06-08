Watch Now
Man arrested for possible domestic violence incident makes court appearance

Posted at 9:35 AM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-08 12:35:48-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man accused of spousal abuse, being under the influence of a controlled substance, battery on a peace officer, and resisting an officer with violence was in court on Wed, June 8.

Investigators say Jason Dean Crawford, 41, was arrested during a possible domestic violence incident. Police officers were called to a home on Q Street in Central Bakersfield on Fri, May 5.

Bakersfield Police Department officers had used physical force to restrain Crawford before he was arrested.

During his court appearance, the dates for Crawford's hearings were rescheduled to Fri, July 28 and Mon, July 31.

