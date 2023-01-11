Man traveling with 11 pounds of fentanyl re-arrested

HURON, Calif. (KERO) — The Fresno County Sheriff's Office, the Huron Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration re-arrested a man who was caught driving with 11 pounds of pure fentanyl powder, along with other drugs.

Pedro Miranda-Muro, 23, of Los Angeles was originally arrested after he was pulled over in Cantua Creek, near Interstate 5 and Highway 33 on Tues, Jan 3. While pulled over, K-9 Officer Willow discovered that Miranda-Muro was carrying 11 pounds of fentanyl powder and 1.5 pounds of heroin in his car. The value of the fentanyl is $230,000, while the heroin is valued at $12,000.

Miranda-Muro was released within four hours with no bail due to Fresno County's "Zero Dollar Emergency Bail Rule," which judges ended the next day.

Miranda-Muro was re-arrested on a federal arrest warrant in Huron on Tues, Jan 10. He is not eligible for bail.