SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — A man who died after crashing his vehicle into a power pole in Shafter has been identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office.

Jose Antonio Mendoza Torres, 18, died after crashing a vehicle into a power pole while driving westbound on 7th Standard Road, west of Martin Avenue around 4:28 p.m. on Sun, April 9. According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, "he veered off the roadway and crashed into a power pole."

Torres died at the scene.