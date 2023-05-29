Watch Now
Man who died in Weldon motorcycle crash identified

Posted at 3:43 PM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 18:43:29-04

WELDON, Calif. (KERO) — A man who died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 178 in Weldon has been identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office.

Christopher James Brewer, 37, died after a truck hit the back of his motorcycle on Highway 178, west of Powers Lane around 8:49 p.m. According to the KCSO, Brewer died at the scene.

An investigation by California Highway Patrol officers revealed that a woman driving a 2011 Dodge truck, identified as Kalee Morgan, 30, had crashed into Brewer's 2001 Yamaha motorcycle as Brewer attempted to pass her at "a high rate of speed."

