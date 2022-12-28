MMA fighter Tanner "The American Psycho" Marlow one of 2 men identified in Christmas Eve double homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The names of the two men involved in a double homicide on Snowdon Avenue on Christmas Eve were released by the Kern County Coroner's Officer on Wed, Dec 28th.

The two men killed were Tanner William Marlow, 30, and Jacob Keanu Campos Malena, 30. According to an investigation by the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), one of the men, referred to as the "estranged boyfriend" of a woman living in the home where the shooting took place, broke into the home while armed with a gun. A man who was already at the home was also armed and confronted the man who forced entry, resulting in the shooting. No one else was injured.

Marlow was a Mixed Martial Artist (MMA) who used the professional name "The American Psycho." His record was 4-0-0.

Marlow's agency, Iridium Sports Agency, released a statement regarding the MMA fighter. "We're heartbroken over the tragic passing of our Team Iridium brother Tanner Marlow. Tanner is remembered fondly as one of the most promising unbeaten prospects in the sport of MMA, and a very proud family man. Tanner is missed greatly, and we extend our sincerest condolences and prayers to his family, friends, and team at this difficult time."

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update as more details are released.