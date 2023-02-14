Officer-involved shooting in Ridgecrest determined to be within policy for departments involved

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KERO) — An officer-involved shooting involving both the Ridgecrest Police Department (RPD) and the Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) was determined to be within department policy for both departments.

KCSO deputies and RPD officers were involved in an incident where one man died on Tues, Jan 3. According to the KCSO, RPD officers had attempted to negotiate with a suicidal man with a gun for around 30 minutes near Sahara Drive and La Mirage Lane around 2:25 a.m. At 2:50 a.m., RPD officers and KCSO deputies "were involved with an officer-involved shooting," according to the KCSO. The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

A Critical Incident Review Board was assembled by the KCSO and investigated the incident relating to its department. It was determined that the "use of force" that KCSO officers used was "within department policy" on Fri, Feb 10.

The RPD also assembled a Critical Incident Review Board, which reached the same conclusion on Mon, Feb 13.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040.