Officer-involved shooting in Rosamond determined to be within department policy

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KERO) — Following a review from the Critical Incident Review Board, a shooting involving Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) deputies was determined to be within department policy on Wed, Jan 11.

According to the KCSO, the shooting took place near the intersection of Locust Street and Desert Street in Rosamond around 3:30 a.m. on Fri, Dec 2. Deputies responded to reports of a man breaking into cars near Sierra Vista Mobile Home Park. Upon arrival, they discovered the suspect, Edgar Rojas, 19.

In an interview, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood claimed that Rojas began shooting at two deputies, Deputy Danielle Henderson and Deputy Michael Valdez. According to Youngblood, Valdez was grazed in the forehead and sent to Antelope Valley Hospital, where he received several stitches.

Rojas was arrested and charged with attempted murder, resisting arrest with violence, assault with a firearm on a peace officer, possession of a ghost gun, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public, prowling, and tampering with vehicles