Progress made, but help still sought in the murder of a Bakersfield 12-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There is a continued effort to find answers to the shooting death of 12-year-old Ahmaya Alexander last year.

Bakersfield police say significant progress has been made in the investigation but help is still needed to find justice.

According to the BPD, Alexander was killed after two suspects shot her outside an apartment complex near l and 10th streets back on May 21st, 2021.

"Two suspects approached the complex and fired more than a dozen rounds at the unaccompanied child, while she was using her phone on the front porch of an apartment."

Bakersfield police suspect Alexander's murder was gang-related. Her neighborhood has seen more than three dozen murders in the area since 2017, which included "several juvenile victims."

“The murder of Ahmaya Alexander is tragic and sickening. The Bakersfield Police Department will make every effort to locate those responsible for her death and hold them accountable. We need help from our community to make our neighborhoods safer and prevent future senseless acts of violence” said Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry.

Kern Secret Witness is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. If you have any information regarding this ongoing investigation, please contact Detective Robert Woods at (661) 326-3919 or Kern Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.