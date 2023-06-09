Protests take place oustide East Bakersfield home where 3-year-old died

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — "No justice, no peace. Get these baby killers off our streets."

That was the chant uttered by protesters outside a home in East Bakersfield on Thurs, June 8.

The protest was in response to the death of a toddler on Mon, June 5. According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out for a child who wasn't breathing. The child died before deputies arrived at the scene.

Signs held by protesters referred to the child's name as "Ezekiel" and "Zekey." One sign read "We love you, Ezekiel. You didn't deserve this." Protesters also held signs reading "Turn yourself in," with another sign making reference to "fentanyl dealers."

The child's cause of death has not been released by the Kern County Coroner's Office.

23ABC reached out to members of the child's family for comment, but has not heard back.

