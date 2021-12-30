Report: Woman charged with killing 2 pedestrians consumed prescription drugs in pharmacy parking lot

BAKERSFIELD, calif. (KERO) — The woman accused of killing two pedestrians with her car while under the influence of a controlled substance, consumed prescription medication in the pharmacy parking lot before driving off "two minutes later," according to a Bakersfield Police Department probable cause report.

The officer said in the report 46-year-old Lisa Core informed him it was a controlled substance that "takes effect after about 15-30 minutes." Core also told the officers she drove for "about 30 minutes" before the crash that killed a 10-year-old girl and 19-year-old man in South Bakersfield.

The officer in the report said Core also showed signs of "severely slurred speech and extreme drowsiness."

One witness who was at the scene of the accident stated that Core "began to gather pill bottles as if she was attempting to hide them."

While at Kern Medical, an officer observed that Core was "having difficulty staying awake, and was slurring her speech to the point where [the officer] and medical staff were having difficulty understanding her."

According to the police documents, Core was driving with a "currently suspended or revoked" license as a result of a prior DUI from 2015. She also had DUI convictions in 2010 and 2013.

Core was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, and driving without proof of insurance.