Suspects arrested after breaking into Rosamond post office

Google Street View
Google Street View image of the United States Post Office in Rosamond, Calif.
Rosamond Post Office, Rosamond, Calif.
Posted at 11:04 AM, Jan 24, 2022
ROSAMOND, Calif. (KERO) — Three people were arrested early Monday morning for breaking into a post office in Rosamond.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to an alarm at the Rosamond Post Office located 1950 Rosamond Blvd at around 4 a.m. When they arrived they found 3 people had broken into the post office and were in possession of 22 packages that had been previously mailed.

Arrested were 30-year0old Daniel Evans, 22-year-old Martin Huicochea, and 44-year-old Wanda Huicochea. All three face charges of burglary, possession of burglary tools, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Anyone with additional information may contact KCSO at (661) 861-3110.

