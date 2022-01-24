Suspects arrested after breaking into Rosamond post office

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KERO) — Three people were arrested early Monday morning for breaking into a post office in Rosamond.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to an alarm at the Rosamond Post Office located 1950 Rosamond Blvd at around 4 a.m. When they arrived they found 3 people had broken into the post office and were in possession of 22 packages that had been previously mailed.

Arrested were 30-year0old Daniel Evans, 22-year-old Martin Huicochea, and 44-year-old Wanda Huicochea. All three face charges of burglary, possession of burglary tools, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Anyone with additional information may contact KCSO at (661) 861-3110.