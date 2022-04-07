Matthew Queen Trial Day 4: Witnesses testify on human remains found

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — We’re now on day four of the trial of Matthew Queen who is accused of killing Micah Holsonbake, one of the members of what has come to be known as the Bakersfield 3.

It was another day full of witness testimony and details heard about the discovery of human remains.

We also want to warn you some of the images in this story may be considered graphic to some viewers.

Witness testimony in the Matthew Queen trial focused on the discovery and investigation of human remains found in the Kern River in 2018 and 2021, that through DNA, turned out to be Micah Holstenbake's.

Witnesses gave more details about what they remember from those days.

Alejandro Cedeno was called to the stand to testify this morning. According to his testimony, Cedeno and his friends were in the Kern River near Hart Park on August 19, 2018, when they noticed a bag moving in the water.

Cedeno said when he grabbed the bag and opened it, at first, he saw a sweater that looked like it was wrapped around something.

When he flipped the bag over, that's when he saw the arm with the hand and fingers attached. Shortly after law enforcement was called.

One of the officers who arrived at the scene that day was Kern County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Jason Colbert, who was called to testify next.

Colbert confirmed he saw a human's left arm that was on the bank of the Kern River, a black and orange rope, and a sweater.

Colbert said all of those items were placed in a body bag by Kern transport personnel.

Employees with the Kern County Coroner's Office, Bakersfield Police Department Crime Unit, and the Department of Justice were also questioned about the examination of the arm in the lab.

Rubin Carlos with the Department of Justice said the arm and fingernail were compared to DNA taken from Lance and Cheryl Holsonbake, the parents of Micah Holsonbake, which proved the arm was Micah’s.

The prosecution continued questioning members of law enforcement and witnesses for the rest of the afternoon.