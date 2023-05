BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A woman who died after being hit by a train in East Bakersfield has been identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, Felicia Guillen Ascencio, 26, died after being hit by a train near East Truxtun Avenue and Kern Street around 12:23 p.m. on Fri, Feb 24.

Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway investigators had taken over the case from Kern County authorities.