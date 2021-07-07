Woman suspected of killing her three children in LA due in court in Kern County

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — A woman suspected of killing her three children in Los Angeles will be in court for the next two days here in Kern County.

Thirty-year-old Liliana Carrillo is the only murder suspect being investigated according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The children were all under the age of 5.

Police say she stole a car near the Delano area not long after the killings and was arrested a short time after in Tulare County.

Carrillo will be in court for carjacking charges Wednesday and Thursday for her preliminary hearing. She faces three counts of murder in Los Angeles County.

It's not known if and when she'll be extradited to LA County.