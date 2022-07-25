Woman wanted in connection to the 2020 death of Tehachapi child

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, the recent arrest of a man and the search for a woman are directly tied to the 2020 death of three-month-old Major Bailey.

In December 2020, officers from the Tehachapi Police Department were called to an apartment in the 200 block of North Mill Street where they found the infant Major Bailey not breathing. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed that the child was suffering from injuries consistent with child abuse and his parents, 30-year-old Mister Carse Bailey and 28-year-old Sabrina Martinez were identified as suspects.

On July 14th of this year, felony warrants were issued for both Bailey and Martinez on multiple counts including murder and child abuse resulting in death.

Bailey was taken into custody Thursday at 5:36 p.m. on four felony charges. Details on his arrest are still limited at this time, but booking information from KCSO shows Bailey faces one count of murder, one count of assault on a child resulting in gross bodily injury or death, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and eight counts of willful cruelty to a child.

No bail amount has been set and Bailey.

This isn't the first time Bailey has faced criminal charges. Records show he's also facing two counts of driving under the influence from an incident back in July 2020. That case is still ongoing. He has served time in Wasco State Prison twice, once in October 2012 and again in July 2015. Those charges include domestic abuse and terroristic threats.

Martinez remains at large. She faces one count of murder, one count of assault on a child causing gross bodily injury or death, and eight counts of willful cruelty to a child.

Anyone with information regarding Martinez's whereabouts is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (661)861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at (661)322-4040.