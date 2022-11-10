A post-election look at the candidates for Kern County Board of Supervisors District 3

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — As the votes are being totaled, 23ABC has closer look at the candidates who ran for the Kern County Board of Supervisors District 3.

Mike Maggard's own Chief of Staff, Jeff Flores, took on former California Highway Patrol Commander and Marine veteran Brian Smith. Flores is just slightly ahead of Smith by 28 total votes with all precincts reporting at the time of writing. The outstanding ballot count still remains.

23ABC spoke with both candidates overnight about what they’re hoping to bring to the board if elected.

“Hit the ground running on day one, now wait til January. Start now because there’s a lot of work to do and the people, whoever they vote for, they will entrust that next person to make a change and make a difference," said Flores. "Either way, I will be at peace because I ran a great campaign, a positive campaign. I'll let the people speak and voice their mind. I'll respect the outcome no matter what.”

Flores also said that he's looking to tackle a signature issue within District 3 –- the economy.

Meanwhile, Smith said he looks forward to serving the people of Kern by addressing concerns about crime and public safety.

“To tell you the truth, I’ve already been talking to people," explained Smith. "I’ve already been looking. I've been going through different areas like Oildale and the east side and looking at how we can fix these problems and also meeting with other people, so I've already started that. If it turns out that we don’t win? Okay. We already have the plans there but I've already been working on them.”