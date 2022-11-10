A post-election look at the candidates for State Assembly's 35th District

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The contentious race between two local Democrats seeking a seat in the State Assembly's 35th District ends, but the vote counting continues. 23ABC spoke to the current Supervisor Leticia Perez and her opponent, Dr. Jasmeet Bains.

Supporters rallied around their candidate on Tuesday night. Perez says she is grateful for everyone who came out to vote.

"This is really not about me as much as it is the people who are here tonight," said Perez.

Her opponent, Dr. Bains told 23ABC about what a win would mean for her.

"It means we have to get to work for the community of Kern, the community that raised me, the community that made me to be the doctor that I am today," said Bains.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Bains leads with 59 percent of the vote, while Perez has 41 percent.