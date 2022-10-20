Controversy courts the Fairfax School District Board of Trustees election

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This year, there are 8 candidates running for the 3 open seats on the Fairfax School District Board of Trustees. The Fairfax Board has recently seen contention, with current board member Palmer Moland facing felony charges for misappropriation of funds, voter fraud, and falsifying documents.

Parents in the district are tired of the scandal and say they are looking for the next board members to have integrity, but they are concerned about whether Moland will still be reelected.

Erika Mendez is the parent of a Fairfax District student and also a member of Fairfax Junior High’s parent-teacher association called the Booster Club.

“If you see everything falling apart because of choices, especially money, it just makes you realize that they are not here for the right reasons and it affects everybody, especially the children, especially adults as well,” said Mendez.

Mendez worked closely with Palmer Moland during her time in the Booster Club.

“I think in his position, it was really upsetting as a parents, because we get to see both parts,” said Mendez. “As a staff, and then as a member, and I could’ve even said as a friend because i was working with him. Just the fact that you would be doing that back to your own staff or your own people is just a little upsetting, but I mean… Hey, everybody gets what they deserve.”

After hearing about Moland’s felony charges, she says she hopes the next board members bring change for the good.

“Always hopeful for better,” Mendez said. “That’s what we’re striving for, and to just build up the school again and be a school that everybody wants to come to, everybody wants to work for.”

Sasha Palomo is also the parents of a Fairfax District student, and she says her hope is for the next members to properly allocate the district’s funds. She is optimistic that the Fairfax Board of Trustees will improve overall.

“The way that funds are being allocated and making sure that they are actually being used for our student’ benefit and not for personal reasons,” Palomo answered when asked what she hoped would change about the board as a result of the election. “I know the next person will bring a positive light into our district and hopefully bring new things with them so that way, all of that negative energy can just be gone.”

One of the candidates vying to be the change Fairfax parents want to see is Mario Barron, who says integrity is not just an important characteristic for a board member to have, it’s something that should come easily.

“That’s a big part of the board relative to their tasks,” Barron said about possessing integrity. “To me, that doesn’t seem like a very challenging task to complete.”

Barron says that if he is elected to the Fairfax Board of Trustees, he will lead with the best interest of the students, staff, and district as a whole.

“It’s really important to me for somebody to be honest. It’s really important to listen to the parents as well,” said Barron. “Those are the ones that are sending their kids to school everyday and seeing the kids’ needs. If I am elected, I am definitely going to be a good listener to our parents and the community. The parents are the voice of their kids. They’re the ones advocating for their kids.”

Election Day is November 8th. Stay connected to 23ABC both on the air and online for more Kern County candidate profiles, voter information, and more.