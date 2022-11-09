Election 2022 Midterm Election Blog

COMPLETE ELECTION RESULTS

9:44 PM: LOS ANGELES (AP) — Developer Rick Caruso and U.S. Rep. Karen Bass are in a tight battle in their contest to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. An early tally of mail-in votes shows the billionaire mall builder and the congresswoman about even. Voters had a stark choice: Caruso is promising a shift to the political right and wants to expand the police department, while the progressive congresswoman could become the first Black woman to hold the job. The contest is playing out with the heavily Democratic city in turmoil. It's been shaken by racism and corruption scandals at City Hall, an unchecked homeless crisis and rising crime rates.

9:30 PM: WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Jimmy Panetta wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 19th Congressional District.

9:28 PM: WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Zoe Lofgren wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 18th Congressional District.

9:27 PM: WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Eric Swalwell wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 14th Congressional District.

9:21 PM: SAN DIEGO (AP) — Californians on Tuesday voted to allow a law banning flavored tobacco products such as menthol cigarettes and strawberry gummy vaping juice to go into effect. With about a quarter of the ballots counted, Proposition 31 won handily with 76.5% of the vote.

9:20 PM: WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Jared Huffman wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 2nd Congressional District.

9:14 PM: WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Nancy Pelosi wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 11th Congressional District.

9:11 PM: WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Sara Jacobs wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 51st Congressional District.

9:09 PM: WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Brad Sherman wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 32nd Congressional District.

9:09 PM: WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Nanette Barragan wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 44th Congressional District.

9:09 PM: WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Adam Schiff wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 30th Congressional District.

9:08 PM: California voters on Tuesday approved a ballot measure backed by a celebrity lineup that included Barbra Streisand and Los Angeles-born rappers will.i.am and Dr. Dre that could pump as much as $1 billion a year from the state’s general fund into arts education.

9:07 PM: WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat John Garamendi wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 8th Congressional District.

9:04 PM: WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Maxine Waters wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 43rd Congressional District.

9:02 PM: WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Ro Khanna wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 17th Congressional District.

8:53 PM: WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Barbara Lee wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 12th Congressional District.

8:41 PM: ABC News is reporting that David Valadao is leading in California's 22nd district with 12% of the vote in. Valadao holds 56% of the vote to Salas' 44%. Valadao currently leads by just under 2,000 votes.

8:31 PM: WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Alex Padilla wins special election to U.S. Senate in California.

8:01 PM: WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Gavin Newsom wins reelection for governor in California.

8:01 PM: WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Alex Padilla wins reelection to U.S. Senate from California.