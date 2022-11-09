Just over 13 percent of Kern County residents voted in midterms

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Voters in Kern County weren't going to let a little rain keep them from casting their ballots on Tuesday. There were many issues on the ballot and several races of interest that had voters braving the rain to make their voices heard in this mid-term election.

As of Tuesday morning counting is still taking place and a number of ballots will be outstanding. According to the Kern County Elections Office, ballots that were dropped off at a poll site and any mail-in ballots that arrived Monday or Tuesday have not been counted.

SEE ALSO: Full 2022 Midterm Elections Results

The certified results will be in one month from now on December 9.

According to the latest data from the secretary of state, Kern County had a voter turnout rate of about 13.1 percent. Statewide, the turnout is about 25.2 percent But that's with plenty of ballots yet to be counted.

Historically, the state saw a major jump in turnout between the gubernatorial race of 2018 and the presidential race of 2020. That gubernatorial race only had about 65 percent of voters casting ballots. But 2018 saw a huge spike up to 80 percent.