Kern County Board of Supervisors District 2 candidate: Kelly Carden

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The race for Kern County Board Supervisor in District Two covers one of the largest areas on the board of supervisors map.

Kelly Carden, who is one of three candidates in the Kern County Board Supervisor District Two race, comes from the hospitality industry and discusses with 23ABC some of the top issues including the unemployment rates and drought concerns that may affect the agriculture industry.

He's looking to become the first Filipino American Kern County Supervisor.