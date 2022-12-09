Kern County certifies election results ahead of state deadline

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County certified election results on Thursday, December 8th, ahead of the state’s set deadline. The Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting about certain measures on Friday, December 9th.

The county has sent election results to the Secretary of State’s office, which will certify their own results on the 16th. However, county officials don’t want to wait that long to get the ball rolling when it comes to certain measures, such as Measure K.

The Kern County Board of Supervisors will certify results in order to begin a 110-day waiting period for the start of Measure K, the one-cent sales tax measure adopted for unincorporated areas of Kern. The tax measure passed with just 50.98 percent of the vote, or around 1,300 votes out of 66,000, according to the county’s results.

County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said with results certified, they are looking to begin processes of implementation within the quarterly window.

“There is a process that’s in place by the State Department of Tax and Fee Administration and there are timelines on when measures like Measure K actually can be implemented and in order to start that timeline as quick as possible, we’re doing this meeting and doing this board certification as quickly as we can, which is why we’re doing it on a Friday morning at 9 o'clock in a special meeting,” explained Alsop.

Alsop said Measure K is expected to bring in around $155 million in annual revenue for unincorporated areas in Kern. Once it is implemented, he said the county will begin prioritizing needs within law enforcement, public safety, and infrastructure. He said the county will also create a citizens oversight committee for Measure K funds and organize third-party audits as well.

The special board meeting to declare the certification of election results will begin at 9 a.m.