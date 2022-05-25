Kern County District Attorney candidate: Cynthia Zimmer

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The California primary elections are two weeks away and many of you may still be going through your ballot and selecting your candidates.

This year we have a number of candidates running un-opposed including Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer.

Incumbent DA Zimmer talked with 23ABC about staffing shortages and solutions to the issue.

She has spent a great deal of time serving Kern County for the last 35 years.