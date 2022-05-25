Watch
NewsElection 2022

Actions

Kern County District Attorney candidate: Cynthia Zimmer

Incumbent DA Zimmer is running un-opposed
Kern County District Attorney candidate: Cynthia Zimmer
23ABC
Incumbent Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer.
Kern County District Attorney candidate: Cynthia Zimmer
Posted at 9:18 AM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 12:18:15-04

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The California primary elections are two weeks away and many of you may still be going through your ballot and selecting your candidates.

This year we have a number of candidates running un-opposed including Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer.

Incumbent DA Zimmer talked with 23ABC about staffing shortages and solutions to the issue.

She has spent a great deal of time serving Kern County for the last 35 years.

Kern County District Attorney candidate: Cynthia Zimmer

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Election & Voting Resources